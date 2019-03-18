Offaly singer needs your votes as she battles for place in Glór Tire final

Only four contestants remain in the battle to make it in to the final of this year's 'Glór Tíre', following the elimination last week of John Molloy from Co. Offaly.

However one Offaly singer, Clara's Noreen Rabbette, is still standing and she is looking for your votes this week.

The numbers to vote for Noreen are 1513 415 105 or text Glor5 to 53307. For details on the charges click here

You can also download the app to get five free votes. More details can be found here.

Noreen, along the three other remaining singers, will go head to head live again this week in an effort to claim this year's 'Glor Tíre' title, to find the next new voice for country music in Ireland.

The remaining contestants perform in the last elimination episode before the final, live from the Quays in Galway, this Tuesday, March 19 at 9.30pm. It is all live on TG4.

Based on the public vote the top two contestants will be safe and perform again in the final. The two contestants will the lowest votes will perform in a sing-off, with the judges saving one and sending the other contestant home.

'Glór Tíre' produced by Gaelmedia is presented by Aoife Ni Thuairisg and Séamus Ó Scanláin, with help from the judges John Creedon, Caitríona Ní Shúilleabháin and Jo Ní Chéide who ably guide the contestants.

As the tension rises and places in the final are at stake, who will battle it out to become the winner of Ireland's country music talent show?