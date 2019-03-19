Building work progressing at pace on new Tullamore supermarket

Building work is progressing at pace on new Tullamore supermarket which is due to open this summer.

The new Lidl supermarket is being built on the Church Road in the town and construction of the building is progressing.

One construction is complete, the Tanyard will be converted into a one-way system heading towards the town centre and provide a designated walking and cycling area with new road markings and signage.

Lidl will also provide a major new stretch of road infrastructure for the town linking Church Road with Tanyard and additional local amenities including a new riverside walk along the Tullamore River and a crèche building which will be located along the Tanyard side of the property.

The new store will create 20 new permanent jobs and is due to open this summer.