Weather forecast from Met Eireann for the coming week - there's another change in the weather ahead

The weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann is for an improvement in the weather. As high pressure builds, a lot of dry and calm weather is expected into the coming week. Mild from Tuesday through to Friday.

The weather forecast is for it to be mostly cloudy on Monday with outbreaks of rain or drizzle in many areas. Rain will become lighter and patchier later this afternoon and evening with some dry intervals developing. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with moderate westerly breezes.

Some dry intervals and clear spells early on Monday night, but becoming overcast and misty as rain with rain and drizzle spreading eastwards to all areas later in the night. Lowest temperatures 2 to 6 degrees.

The weather forecast for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for the day to start overcast, misty and damp, with rain and drizzle. It will brighten up by early afternoon, with some sunny intervals developing. Mild, with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees and moderate southwest breezes. Some dry clear spells on Tuesday night, but some patches of mist and drizzle scattered about also. Mild, with lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

Mostly dry and bright on Wednesday. Some cloudy periods, but sunny spells also. Very mild, with highs of 13 to 15 degrees, in light to moderate southwest breezes. Mild and misty overnight, with patches of drizzle in places. Lowest temperatures 8 to 10 degrees, in moderate to fresh southwest breezes.

The weather forecast for Thursday from Met Eireann is that most places will be dry, with any early drizzle soon dying out, but there is a risk of some rain developing in the northwest. A good deal of cloud is expected, especially in Atlantic coastal areas, but some breaks will develop, allowing sunny spells to come through - these best in the eastern half of the country. Highs of 12 or 13 degrees, in the northwest, but 14 to 16 degrees, elsewhere, best in sunshine. Winds moderate locally fresh south to southwesterly. Mild overnight, with lows of 7 to 9 degrees Some patches of mist and drizzle, but dry much of the time.

According to Met Eireann, Friday will be a windy day, with rain set to be fairly widespread and often heavy. Highs of 11 to 13 degrees Cold and dry overnight, with slack winds. Lowest temperatures 1 to 3 degrees, with some frost in places.

Met Eireann says that, at this stage, it looks as if there will be mostly dry, bright weather for Saturday, with occasional sunny spells and highs of 8 to 11 degrees, but it is set to turn cold overnight, with a hard frost expected and some icy patches. Lows overnight close to zero or a little below. Dry, but breezy on Sunday, with a mix of cloudy periods and occasional sunny spells, with highs of 9 to 12 degrees