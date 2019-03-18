Barack Obama gives shout out to Offaly in St Patrick's Day tweet

US President Barack Obama

US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle pictured during their visit to Moneygall

Former American President Barack Obama gave a shout out to his Offaly roots in a tweet marking St Patrick's Day. 

He referenced his 2011 visit to Ireland and particularly to his ancestral home of Moneygall saying he will always be grateful for the warmth and generosity of the Irish people.