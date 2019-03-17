UPDATE: Another collision reported near Tullamore motorway exit
The AA is reporting another accident in the vicinity of the Tullamore exit from the M6 motorway.
According to the AA there was a collision on the flyover over the M6 at J5 Tullamore.
#WESTMEATH There's also a collision on the flyover over the M6. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) March 17, 2019
There are reports of debris on the M4 westbound after J11 M6, near Kinnegad.
A man was tragically killed following a five vehicle collision at the Tullamore exit from the M6. READ MORE HERE
The M6 remains closed eastbound between J5 Tullamore and J4 Tyrrellspass.
