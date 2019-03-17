Man killed in five car collision at Tullamore motorway exit

Gardaí in Athlone, Co Westmeath are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision today, Sunday, March 17.

The collision occurred on the M6 just after Junction 5 eastbound near Kilbeggan. Five cars were involved in the incident.

A male driver of one of the cars in his 60s was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene, his female passenger also in her 60s was injured and was removed to the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar.

The four drivers and five passengers of the other cars involved were taken to the Midland Regional Hospitals in Mullingar and Tullamore. One other passenger has what is described as serious injuries and was taken by helicopter to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

A report has been sent to the local coroner and the scene is preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. The stretch of road remains closed

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station 090-6498550 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.