Suspected petrol bomb attack launched at house in Midlands

Laois Gardaí are seeking the public's help arising from a suspected petrol bomb attack on St Patrick's Day.

Gardaí were called to a house in the Bay Road area of Mountmellick at around 3am on Sunday morning, March 17.

They had received a report that an object was thrown at a house. The missile failed to hit the building but burst into flames in the front garden of the house.

It is believed that the house was occupied at the time.

Anybody who may have seen anything or have information that could help gardaí with their investigation is asked to contact them in Mountmellick or Portlaoise on (057) 867 4100 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.