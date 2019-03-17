Multiple vehicles involved in 'serious collision' at Tullamore motorway exit

Gardai have confirmed multiple vehicles have been involved in a 'serious traffic collision' at the Tullamore exit of the M6 motorway at Kilbeggan.

Gardaí say that and emergency services are at the scene of the collision on the M6 at junction 5 (Kilbeggan). Gardai have stated that 'at least five vehicles' are involved in the crash adding that the motorway will be closed in both direction until further notice.

There are reports of several collisions on either side of the M6 motorway earlier. A heavy hail shower reportedly caused slippery road conditions in the area at the time.

