Gardai appeal for information after elderly man hospitalised following aggravated burglary in Midlands

Gardai are appealing for assistance from the public following a aggravated burglary which occurred on the evening of Saturday, March 16.

The incident occurred at St Brigit's Place in Portlaoise.

The victim is an elderly male and he is receiving treatment for his injuries which are no life threatening.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. They are also asking for anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the St Brigidit's Place area of Portlaoise between the hours of 9pm and 11pm to contact them.

Anyone with any information can contact Gardai in Portlaoise on 057 86 74100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.