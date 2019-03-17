Weather forecast from Met Eireann for St Patrick's Day

The weather forecast from Met Eireann says St. Patrick's Day will be a fresh day with sunshine and scattered heavy blustery showers.

Showers will mainly affect Atlantic counties through the morning, the odd wintry one is possible early this morning, with the risk of hail and thunder. The showers will become more widespread into the afternoon before becoming isolated later. Dry with bright sunshine to end the day generally. Highest temperatures will range 7 to 9 degrees in fresh northwest winds, increasing strong and gusty at times in the west and southwest and especially around heavy showers.

Overall dry tonight with long clear spells to begin. Later in the night however drizzle will move in across Atlantic counties. Rather cold, in light westerly breezes, with frost and possibly some icy stretches. Lowest temperatures 1 to 5 degrees Celsius, coldest across the eastern half of the country.