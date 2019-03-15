Latest Met Éireann weather forecast for St Patrick’s Day

All eyes are on the weather forecast for St Patrick's Day on Sunday and RTÉ weather presenter Nuala Carey has given the advice to 'wrap up well' for a blustery and cold day across the country.

On Friday's weather forecast, Nuala Carey explained what is in store for St Patrick's Day.

"It's said this month is the March of many weathers and that’s true in the days ahead.

"There’s a snow and ice warning in place from midnight tonight in County Donegal this is for accumulations of up to 3 cm and then more generally a yellow rainfall warnings for many counties. A windy night coldest in the north-west with temperatures down to 0. Many areas will have heavy rain overnight.

"Still heavy rain around on Saturday morning breaking up into heavy blustry showers, the risk of some hail and thunder in there too a windy day again tomorrow with temperatures between 6 and 10.

"All eyes on Sunday, St Patrick’s Day a cold and windy one so do wrap up well if you are going to the many parades across the country.

"There will be some bright skies in the morning but some heavy showers around on Sunday the risk of hail and thunder, a better day than expected on Monday the winds will be lighter, still cold though with some bright skies clouding over in the afternoon with some outbreaks of rain for some northern counties," she said.

