Tullamore students take part in worldwide climate change protest

Students from Tullamore today took part in the worldwide climate change protest.

The students from the Sacred Heart School and Colaiste Choilm gathered outside Offaly County Council offices today to join in the Schools Strike for Climate.

The students in Tullamore joined hundreds of thousands of their peers in more than 100 countries worldwide in the protest which is aimed at getting governments across the world to start taking action on climate change before it's too late.

The worldwide protest started in Sweden when one girl, Greta Thunberg, began striking last August. Her protest has since grown into a worldwide movement and she has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Local politicians were on hand to show their support for the strike.

Delighted to meet the Tullamore students who joined the global climate protest today at Aras an Chondae! They had plenty to say and were very interested in the work of the @OireachtasNews Climate Action Committee. #ClimateStrike #ClimateAction pic.twitter.com/fNFWrVLGEo — M Corcoran Kennedy (@MarcellaCK) March 15, 2019

Well done to @shstullamore for organising - Offaly Young People Protest for Climate Change. Government seriously need invest in infrastructure such as electric charging points so it becomes a realistic option for people to purchase electric vehicles in the County. pic.twitter.com/eL47AV4upz — Cllr. John Leahy (@johnleahyRENUA) March 15, 2019