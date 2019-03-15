Tullamore students take part in worldwide climate change protest

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Students outside Offaly County Council offices today

Students from Tullamore today took part in the worldwide climate change protest.

The students from the Sacred Heart School and Colaiste Choilm gathered outside Offaly County Council offices today to join in the Schools Strike for Climate.

The students in Tullamore joined hundreds of thousands of their peers in more than 100 countries worldwide in the protest which is aimed at getting governments across the world to start taking action on climate change before it's too late.

The worldwide protest started in Sweden when one girl, Greta Thunberg, began striking last August. Her protest has since grown into a worldwide movement and she has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Local politicians were on hand to show their support for the strike.