Details of the seven St Patrick's Day Parades taking place in Offaly

There are seven St Patrick's Day Parades taking place across Offaly this Sunday.

Parades are taking place in Banagher, Clara, Edenderry, Kilcormac, Mountbolus, Rhode and Tullamore. All the parades take place on Sunday.

Diversions will be in place at each of the locations for the duration of the parades.

The Banagher parade gets underway at 3pm and has a 1980s theme. Grand Marshal is Simon Lyons.

The Clara parade gets underway at 12.30pm with a concert in The Square from 11.15am including Glor Tire star Noreen Rabbette.

The Edenderry parade starts at 2.30pm and the Grand Marshal is John Delamere.

The Mountbolus parade gets underway at 11.30am.

The Kilcormac parade starts at 3.30pm sharp from the GAA field on the Birr Road.

The Rhode parade gets underway at 10am and the Grand Marshal is Pat Smullen.

The Tullamore parade gets underway from 11.30am with entertainment at the review stand from 11am. The Grand Marshal is John Flanagan.