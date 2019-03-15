Two Offaly schools granted permission to build extensions

Two Offaly schools are set to build extensions after being granted planning permission for the projects by Offaly County Council.

Gortnamona NS at the Blueball has been granted permission to build a new ASD classroom unit and teaching and resource room to the rear of the existing school.

And the Board of Management of Daingean NS has been granted planning permission by Offaly County Council to build a new extension to the rear of the existing school. This extension will house one classroom with en suite toilets and extends to a total area of 80m/2.