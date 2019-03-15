Offaly pub makes list of Top 20 in the country

An Offaly pub has been included in a list of 20 of the Best Pubs in Ireland.

The Guardian newspaper published the list to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.The paper's readers had the chance to 'salute the idyllic locations, great music, bonhomie and creamy stout of the island’s brilliant pubs'

And JJ Hough's in Banagher made the top 20.

Stephen Herlihy described the pub as a 'most memorable stop' when he and his friends took a boat trip on the Shannon. The wall decorations are described as having 'accrued organically over three generations'.

And summing the fact that Hough's is very much a music hot spot, the article said, "on our first visit I asked the young lad behind the bar if I could borrow his bodhrán and play with the band. He gladly obliged and played the spoons while pulling pints. His elderly aunt was on the piano. I’ve never seen a family business quite like it."

