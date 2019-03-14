Offaly students joining worldwide climate change protest on Friday

Students from across Offaly will come together on Friday to join a worldwide climate change protest.

They are joining a now worldwide protest which started in Sweden when one girl, Greta Thunberg, began striking last August. Her protest has since grown into a worldwide movement and she has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Strikes are expected on Friday in up to 1,700 locations across more than 100 countries with thousands of students taking part.

The Offaly students will be part of this global effort of young people and they will meet up outside Offaly County Council offices at 12.30pm.