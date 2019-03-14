Stunning Offaly creation with brilliant name through to Junk Kouture Grand Final

A stunning Offaly creation with an equally brilliant name has made it through to the Grand Final in the 3 Arena on May 2.

The brilliantly named '2B or not 2B' which is made from a mind boggling number of pencil parings, will represent the Sacred Heart School, Tullamore in the final.

The designers will be seeking Grand Final votes, to help them towards a win. The voting is open from April 1 to 5, and votes will make up to 10% of the final mark for all of the 80 creations in the Grand Final.

Log into the Junk Kouture app here to place your daily vote from April 1

You can see all the magnificent Offaly entries by clicking here.