Threat was made to kill Offaly's top garda

A threat to kill the most senior garda in Offaly was one of eight threats to kill recorded in the last quarter of 2018.

At the recent meeting of the Joint Policing Meeting in Laois County Hall, Chief Superintendent John Scanlan revealed that from the last quarter of 2017 to the last quarter of 2018, threats to kill are up 60% from five to eight.

Chief Supt Scanlan told the meeting that two of these threats were in prison and two happened at the garda station, with one of these threats made against the superintendent himself.

Two more were neighbours’ disputes and two were over social media.