RTÉ is looking for DIY enthusiasts to compete for €10,000 on new programme

The search is on for exciting DIY projects, both big and small, for a new RTÉ show. DIY experts and novices are invited to take part in The Big DIY Challenge to be in with a chance to win €10,000.

The Big DIY Challenge, sponsored by Woodie’s DIY Home and Garden, will follow DIY projects of all sizes being undertaken around the country over ten days in April. Comedian PJ Gallagher will host the show which has an overall prize of €10,000. Participants will also be in line to win prizes for projects in the following categories: best small job; best up-cycling project; best interior project; best outdoor project and best DIY fail.

Presenter PJ Gallagher said, “I can wire a plug but generally I’ve always had ornamental hands and only dream of one day making something useful... like a breadboard. I’m really looking forward to meeting my fellow DIY fans around the country and even more so I’m hoping to see some really original projects... and even some epic fails! A friend of mine is building a hen house in the shape of the GPO, I’d love to see something cool like that win.”

Makers of the show Vision Independent Productions (VIP) want to hear from DIY fans planning on doing a DIY job next month or those who would like to tackle a job they’ve been delaying for ages. To be in with a chance to win €10,000, participants must complete the DIY job between Friday 19 April and Sunday 28 April.

To take part, submit your plans in advance online HERE. Registration closes midnight on Tuesday 9 April 2019.

DIY enthusiasts are asked to sign-up with details of their project and a selection of them will get a visit from PJ during the construction phase. Each of the projects will be assessed by two judges, TU lecturer in construction Jennifer Byrne and Woodie’s power tool specialist Michal Dachowski, to decide who will win the top prize.