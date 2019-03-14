Latest weather forecast for St Patrick's Day from Met Eireann

The latest weather forecast from Met Eireann for St Patrick's Day shows an improvement from what the national forecaster was expecting earlier in the week.

According to the latest weather forecast from Met Eireann, St Patrick's Day will be a cold, breezy day, with sunny spells and scattered showers. Maximum temperatures will reach from 7 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh northwesterly winds.

Sunday night will be mainly dry, but cold, with a slight frost with minimum temperatures between 1 and 4 degrees.