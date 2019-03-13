Haul of illegal drugs intercepted in the Midlands

As a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers at Portlaoise Mail Centre have seized 7.1kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €142,000 today.

The illegal drugs were discovered concealed in two parcels from the USA and Canada and were destined for separate addresses in Dublin City Centre. One parcel was labelled as ‘Toys’ and the other as ‘Wine Glasses’.

Separately today, during routine operations, Revenue officers at the Dublin Mail Centre seized ecstasy with an estimated street value of €4,500.

The ecstasy was discovered in two packages from the Netherlands with the assistance of Revenue detector dog Bailey. The packages were destined for addresses in Galway and Roscommon.

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting drug importations. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue’s Confidential Freephone 1800 295 295.