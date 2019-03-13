Planning sought for massive town centre development and cinema in Tullamore

A planning application has been lodged with Offaly County Council for a massive town centre development in Tullamore.

The new development will be called the Riverside Centre and will be located on the Church Road on the old Coens site.

It will be a mixed use town centre development of an extensive 4.25 hectare site with five separate blocks.

It will consist of a two-storey retail building, another block comprising two-three storey of retail, café/restaurant and eight residential apartments.

A third block will be a single storey retail building with another block housing a cinema. The fifth block will be a single storey retail unit with attached garden centre

Also included in the application are access roads, car and cycle parking, pedestrian linkages/ paths, a riverside walkway, hard and soft landscaping and street furniture, suds pond and other assoicated works.

It also includes and application for retention of the Matthew Kane Memorial at Rivereside Road.

The application has been lodged by Grapmont Ltd and a decision is due from Offaly County Council before the end of April.