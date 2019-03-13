Shortlists announced for Tullamore Chamber Business Awards
Shortlists announced for Tullamore Chamber Business Awards
The shortlist has been announced for the Tullamore Chamber Business Awards. The Awards take place in the Tullamore Court Hotel on Saturday, April 6.
There are seven awards in total, Small SME, Best Licensed Premises, Best Dining Experience, Environmental Awareness, Best Multi-National, Best Professional Services and Community Achievement.
The shortlist for each category is as follows.
Small SME (1-10 Employees):
NIS Ltd
Midland Travel
D&S Hardware
Dezynamite
Buggy Refrigeration
FixMyI
Dotser
Best Licensed Premises:
The Old Harbour Bar
Fergies
The Bridge House
The Brewery Tap
William Street Eatery
Best Dining Experience:
Shishir Restaurant
Siroccos
Captains House
Lana
The Blue Apron
Environmental Awareness:
KMK Metals
Palladio Packaging Solutions
Buggy Refrigeration
Geashill Tidy Towns Group
The Flatbread Company
Best Multi-National:
Palladio Packaging
Spectrum Plastics
ATSR
Tullamore Distillery
McDonald International
Glenisk
Best Professional Services:
Kenny Lyons Associates
Tullamore Credit Union
Sherry FitzGerald Lewis Hamill
Offaly Innovation & Design Centre
Hoey & Denning
Pet Hospital Tullamore
Community Achievement:
Tullamore Tractor Run
Offaly Hospice
Dochas
Friends of the Regional Hospital Tullamore
Ballycommon Training Centre
