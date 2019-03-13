Shortlists announced for Tullamore Chamber Business Awards

The shortlist has been announced for the Tullamore Chamber Business Awards. The Awards take place in the Tullamore Court Hotel on Saturday, April 6.

There are seven awards in total, Small SME, Best Licensed Premises, Best Dining Experience, Environmental Awareness, Best Multi-National, Best Professional Services and Community Achievement.

The shortlist for each category is as follows.

Small SME (1-10 Employees):

NIS Ltd

Midland Travel

D&S Hardware

Dezynamite

Buggy Refrigeration

FixMyI

Dotser

Best Licensed Premises:

The Old Harbour Bar

Fergies

The Bridge House

The Brewery Tap

William Street Eatery

Best Dining Experience:

Shishir Restaurant

Siroccos

Captains House

Lana

The Blue Apron

Environmental Awareness:

KMK Metals

Palladio Packaging Solutions

Buggy Refrigeration

Geashill Tidy Towns Group

The Flatbread Company

Best Multi-National:

Palladio Packaging

Spectrum Plastics

ATSR

Tullamore Distillery

McDonald International

Glenisk

Best Professional Services:

Kenny Lyons Associates

Tullamore Credit Union

Sherry FitzGerald Lewis Hamill

Offaly Innovation & Design Centre

Hoey & Denning

Pet Hospital Tullamore

Community Achievement:

Tullamore Tractor Run

Offaly Hospice

Dochas

Friends of the Regional Hospital Tullamore

Ballycommon Training Centre