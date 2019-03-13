Gardai recover stolen jeep, trailer and other items during search in Offaly

Gardai in Offaly recovered a number of stolen items, including a jeep and a trailer during a search in the county.

Gardaí in Tullamore and Edenderry carried out the search at the weekend in Monasteroris, Edenderry, Offaly.

During the course of the search, they recovered a jeep which was stolen in Kildare, a trailer previously reported stolen in Rhode and a quantity of drills, hedge cutters, and an outboard boat engine which have been identified as stolen.

Gardai say that all property will be returned to owners in course and Gardaí continue their enquiries as to those involved. Gardai also thanked the public for their assistance.