Offaly politician says 'rolling out the red carpet' for ISIS supporters is 'a step too far'

Offaly councillor and RENUA Ireland Party Leader John Leahy has urged the government toadd ISIS and other extremist Islamic terror groups to the list of proscribed Irish Organizations.

Cllr Leahy said it is time for the government to act pro-actively on this issue noting that the country has sufficient experience of combating terrorism to be able to act far more swiftly to deal with the issue of Lisa Smith.

We should in this regard use the precedent set where the IRA continues to be an unlawful organisation in the Republic of Ireland under the Offences Against the State Acts," he commented adding that the government should convene the Dail to pass emergency legislation to add ISIS and other extremist terror organizations to this grouping.

He also said that a clause should be added denying bail to any-one arrested on suspicion of such membership.

Cllr Leahy said he agreed with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar when he said Ireland could not avoid its responsibilities but Cllr Leahy added that the Taoiseach also has a responsibility to ensure known and self-confessed terrorists are not allowed 'swan around the talk-show circuit' when they return to our shores.

"Treason is treason and must be dealt with accordingly. Those who swan away on foreign adventures with ISIS need to know the price of return is prolonged incarceration. It is also obvious that going to Syria or going to live in what was called Islamic State, is not in itself an offence or a crime," said Cllr Leahy.

He concluded, "we disagree fundamentally with his claim that a compassionate response is required. There is no space in responsible politics for compassionate responses to terrorists of any ilk. That is taking a risk with the safety of Irish citizens and our communities."