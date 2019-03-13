Serious concerns raised over road safety in Offaly estates

Serious concerns have been raised over road safety in housing estates in Offaly.

Social Democrats Local Election candidate, Clare Claffey, has called on Offaly County Council to carry out a full review of road safety in housing estates across the county. She said that the issue of cars speeding in built up residential areas has been raised with her by members of the public across the Birr Electoral area.

Social Democrats Local Election candidate Clare Claffey, at her estate Cluain Rynagh in Banagher, where speeding cars cause serious hazards

“Road safety is one of the biggest issues we’re hearing about on the doorsteps,” she said. “I’ve been told about parents who are afraid to allow children out to play, which is just so sad at a time when we are increasingly told the importance of exercise and fresh air for children. I know from my own estate in Banagher that at times the car drivers travel at multiples of the allowable speed limit of 30km per hour. You’d have to wonder what is the point of having stringent speed limits, if these are not enforced.”

Claffey says that she has written to Offaly County Council to inquire about traffic calming in particular estates.

“Many of the residents of Hollypark in Birr have mentioned to me their concerns about speeding cars in the estates, and I have raised these issues with Offaly County Council. Likewise residents in Cluain Rynagh in Banagher, where I live myself, are very worried about the impact of speeding cars.”

While national road safety statistics are improving all the time in term of fatalities, Claffey says that those numbers don’t tell the full story.

“We don’t hear about the injuries or near misses, and we don’t hear about the families who change their behaviour because of fear of traffic accidents. It’s a fact that children today have less freedom than previous generations, the very least we can do surely is try to make our streets safer for them,” she concluded.