Major commercial property which includes a supermarket for sale in Offaly

A major commercial property is up for sale in Offaly.

The property on Townsend Street in Birr includes a supermarket, two retail units, two commercial units and two large apartments. It is on the market for €850,000.

The property also has a large surface car park on a site of c. 0.75 acres, with dual road frontage onto Townsend Street and Glebe Street.

The main building is laid out over two floors including a ground floor supermarket which is occupied by Costcutter on a 10 year lease from October 2017. The two ground floor retail units are vacant as are the three and four bedroom apartments on the first floor.

The single storey building located to the car park comprises two commercial units, one of which is occupied by Birr Resource Centre.

