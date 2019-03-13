Safety concerns raised over traffic and parking at Offaly school

Concerns have been raised regarding traffic and parking at an Offaly primary school.

At the recent meeting of Tullamore Municipal District, Independent Councillor Dervill Dolan raised concerns regarding traffic and parking at the Boys School in Clara.

Cllr Dolan said that while the school has a drop-off area there is a problem with parking and also concerns regarding safety at the pedestrian crossing outside the school.

Cllr Dolan said that cars are parking on both sides of the pedestrian crossing and it is extremely difficult for motorists to see somebody standing and waiting to cross on the pedestrian crossing particularly if a young person is waiting to cross.

“This is a very dangerous situation and we need to install bollards and more road markings to stop people parking close to the pedestrian crossing and make the crossing safer. It needs to be painted and made more visible for everyone and we also need more road markings and bollards at the schools to slow traffic approaching the school and manage parking safely,” Cllr Dolan said.

Cllr Dolan also asked the council engineer to carry out repair works and improve markings to enhance visibility at all the pedestrian crossings in Clara.