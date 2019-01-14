Offaly politician slams Taoiseach amid Cervical Check criticism

RENUA Ireland leader and Offaly councillor John Leahy has warned that criticism of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar from Cervical Check campaigner Vicky Phelan "represents a devastating rebuke of the Taoiseach's casual and shallow political style."

Campaigner Vicky Phelan criticised the Taoiseach over the weekend over the Government's handling of the CervicalCheck crisis, RTE reported.

Speaking at an event in Limerick she described the Taoiseach as "all talk and no action" and questioned whether Leo Varadkar was treating the issue with "sufficient importance."

Speaking in the wake of these comments, RENUA leader John Leahy said, "for a long time we have suspected the Taoiseach is all spin and no substance."

"For the most part this does little harm. Cervical Check though is the gravest scandal to hit women's health since Hepatitis C. It has fostered the genuine belief amongst many women that within the HSE they are perceived to be second class citizens," John said.

"A Taoiseach with a purpose beyond being photographed would have prioritised regaining the confidence of the women involved through deeds as well as words."

"Instead, every response of this government has been a day late and a dollar short. This administration has had to be dragged to the table for every progressive move from setting up appropriate inquiries to the release of Pembro."

"During this time Mr Varadkar has done little to dispel the concern that the Cervical Check debacle is the norm rather than the exception," Leahy said.

"Irish women are entitled to better than the genderfied service they currently receive. The Taoiseach must lead in this regard instead of having to be constantly dragged by the nose."

"Should he fail, he may learn the hard way that the wages of political spin is the loss of office," he concluded.