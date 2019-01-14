Offaly County Council surveying county for vacant houses

Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick has said that Offaly County Council are currently surveying all vacant houses in towns around the county in a bid to bring more into the local housing stock.

"This survey will try to identify property owners who have left such houses vacant and then contact these owners and seek to have these houses refurbished and made available for rent or sale to people or families seeking accommodation," Cllr Fitzpatrick said.

Cllr Fitzpatrick says his own local town of Portarlington has a number of vacant properties that certainly would be suitable for any person looking for housing at a time when "houses are almost impossible to secure for rent."

"This, in turn, continues to see the housing list grow and the numbers of homeless people increase across the county," Cllr Fitzpatrick concluded.