Offaly election hopeful fears for children over meningitis outbreak

Clare Claffey, Social Democrats candidate in the Birr Electoral Area in the upcoming Local Elections, has called on Minister for Health Simon Harris to implement a Meningitis B Vaccine catch-up programme for children born before October 2016.

Since the end of December, 11 cases of Meningitis B have been reported in Ireland and three children have died from the illness in recent weeks.

Speaking from her home in Banagher, Claffey said, “children under 6 and early teens are most at risk from this illness, and only children born since late 2016 are vaccinated. For those of us who want to protect our children from this deadly but preventable illness, we must do so privately, at a cost of about €300 per child.”

She continued: “I’m very concerned that all seven of my children were born before 2016 and are therefore not vaccinated. After consulting my GP, I have discovered it would cost over €2,000 to have my children vaccinated privately. Three of my children have long-term health issues and two others fall into the high-risk category. Parents like me feel like we are being forced to choose which child to vaccinate."

An online petition by Social Democrats representative Catherine Stocker to urge Simon Harris to make the vaccine freely available to all children at risk has gathered over 20,000 signatures in a few short days.