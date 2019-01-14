Offaly councillor calls for clarity on potential property tax hikes

Offaly county councillor and Fianna Fail election candidate, Peter Ormond, has called for clarity regarding reports last week that indicate large increases in property tax are expected unless the system is reformed.

Cllr. Ormond has stated that he dosn’t want to see any increase in property tax and states that rates need to decrease.

“There has been an inexplicable delay in completing this review and establishing proposals around the future of the tax itself," he said.

“This uncertainty is causing major stress for both homeowners and local authorities nationwide. Families are especially anxious given the rise in property price in some areas since this tax was first introduced six years ago."

“Those affected don’t know whether to preempt a rise by making cutbacks now to their household budget or to plough ahead as is but then face a costly bill."

Cllr Ormond stated a key strand of Fianna Fáil’s policy in this area is affordability but with revaluations set to take place this November, "reforms must be made to avoid large increases."

"It would be only fair, proportionate and transparent for Government to provide some certainty at this point. In order to protect people from large increases, the current LPT revenue yield should be maintained," Cllr Ormond concluded.