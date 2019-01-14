Offaly gardaí seize drugs and make arrest during routine traffic stop

An Offaly motorist has been arrested after a quantity of drugs was found in his car during a routine traffic stop in the county at the weekend.

A Divisional Roads Policing Unit and Tullamore Gardaí conducted a checkpoint on the N52 Mucklagh Bypass on Saturday, January 12.

Gardaí immediately discovered that the vehicle's road tax expired in April 2018 while officers also noticed a strong smell of cannabis in the vehicle.

A subsequent search resulted in a small quantity of controlled drugs being recovered.

Gardaí seized the car under Section 41 Road Traffic Act and the driver arrested. They will be making an appearance before the Courts.