Offaly driver breaking four laws when stopped by gardaí for unsafe load

Gardaí in Offaly have commenced court proceedings against a driver after they were found to be breaking a number of road traffic laws at the weekend.

The driver was pulled over by Roads Policing gardaí at the weekend as a result of an unsafe load of bales. The trailer was found to have no breakaway cable or chain.

During the road traffic stop, the vehicle was also found to have no tax or valid DOE, while the driver was also found not to be wearing a seatbelt. 

A fixed charge notice has been issued. 