Fire on ward causes evacuation at Tullamore Hospital

A number of patients and staff were evacuated from a ward at Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore on Sunday, January 14, following a fire.

A spokesperson confirmed to the Offaly Express that tlat approximately 4pm on Sunday afternoon, a fire evacuation procedure was activated on a ward.

The fire was quickly contained to one room, the spokesperson said.

The Hospital Fire Safety Procedure was activated, the Fire Brigade were called to assist and the ward was evacuated.

"A possible electrical fault has been identified and the Hospital Maintenance Department will carry out further follow up works," they continued.

"There is no smoke damage to this ward. The patients have been accommodated in available ward capacity with staff redeployment," the hospital confirmed.

Noreen Hynes, General Manager, Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore commented: "I would like to acknowledge the swift response of the ward staff, the Site Manager, the On call Medical Consultant and his team, reception staff, clerical and support staff on duty. All staff worked together to ensure the safety of their colleagues and patients."