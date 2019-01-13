Road works to be in place on major Offaly road this week

Road works will be in place on a major Offaly road this week commencing on Monday.

Road resurfacing works will be taking place on the N52 between Tullamore and Birr at the Blueball. Works are due to commence on Monday, January 14. Works are expected to take two days.

Temporary traffic management will be in place and some delays should be expected. Offaly County Council regrets any inconvenience to road users