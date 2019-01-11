Offaly man duped out of substantial sum of money in elaborate scam

Gardai in Birr are investigating after a local man was duped out of what is described as a "substantial" sum of money in an elaborate phone scam.

Gardai received a report overnight of the incident whereby a man recieved a call from someone saying they were Eir.

The man was asked to log onto his computer where he was brought through a series of questions.

Having been tricked into logging into his online banking, the scammers took a substantial sum of money from his account.

Gardai and Eir are urging people to be aware and not to engage with such calls.

Eir have advice on their website www.eir.ie/online-safety/

Garda advice is to refrain from giving personal information or access to bank accounts, no matter how convincing and persistent a caller may be.

"Calls like these are generally always matters of fraud and deceipt," gardai warned.