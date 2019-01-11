Offaly warden receives 15 illegal dumping reports in one day

Offaly County Council's litter warden has said he received 15 complaints about illegal dumping in one day last week.

Michael Malone made the comments on Midlands 103 on Friday morning as he outlined the spike in such cases following the Christmas period.

Offaly TD Carol Nolan had raised the issue earlier this week following a serious incident in Kilcormac, saying enough is enough, while Michael revealed one report last week came from a resident who discovered 21 black bags of rubbish dumped on their land.

The council has been clamping down on illegal dumping, taking a number of perpetrator before the courts late last year as the issue spread across the county.

Malone said much of the rubbish dumped since Christmas was wrapping paper, bottles, cans and clothes, all of which can be recycled.

Residents are invited to report instances of illegal dumping to the council.