PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Beautiful four-bed family home hits the market in Offaly

This exceptional four-bed family home in Tullamore has come on the market for €365,000.

Located at Tegan Court, Screggan, Tullamore, this house offers spacious ultra-bright family accommodation with an excellent contemporary layout.

The exterior of the property is eye-catching and unique with privacy provided by front garden plants and trees. It also offers a manicured back garden with patio area.

Inside, the house extends to 180 sq. metres, opening through a light-filled hallway with turning staircase and double height window. To the left of the hallway is a large sitting room with limestone fireplace and bay window, double doors lead to the dining room with patio doors through to the back garden.

ABOVE: The beautifully modern living room at the Offaly property

The dining room has double doors through to the kitchen which displays cream kitchen units with large centre island all with granite work surfaces.

A highlight of this home is a lovely snug located off the kitchen which has an excellent built-in unit designed by Deanery Furniture which doubles as a desk.

All four bedrooms are upstairs, including a large master bedroom, complete with ensuite and walk-in wardrobe. The three remaining bedrooms are beautifully presented and two of them have built in wardrobes.

The house is on the market for €365,000 and you can see more here.