Offaly TD calls for 'urgent' advancement of legislation on drones following airport mayhem

Fianna Fáil TD for Offaly, Barry Cowen has called on the Government to progress legislation to regulate drone usage.

Deputy Cowen was commenting following the recent interference which occurred in UK airports and led to major disruption.

Deputy Cowen explained, “The Government must realise that Irish airspace is not immune to the same challenges which we have witnessed recently in the UK. The ‘Small Unmanned Aircraft (Drones) Bill 2017’, drafted by my Party colleague, Deputy James Lawless, currently sits at second-stage in the Dáil and must be progressed with urgency."

"Drones are freely available and largely untraceable. They are available without age restrictions or registration. This Bill would ensure that drones are registered with the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) and that prior to use the owner must be issued with a registration certificate by the IAA."

"It’s clear that drones can provide many benefits, but in the wrong hands they are quite literally weapons. Legislation and a framework on their use is required," concluded Deputy Cowen.