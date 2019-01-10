Public meeting planned for controversial new road in Edenderry

Local residents are invited to attend a public meeting organised by Offaly County Council to discuss their plans for an inner relief road on the Dublin side of Edenderry.

The meeting is to be held in Scoil Bhride in the town on Thursday next, January 17 at 8pm.

Cllr Noel Cribbin has said the meeting is "the most important meeting for the people of Edenderry to be held in years and particularly for the residents in Clonmullen, Carrick Road, Dublin Road, as well as 20 businesses on the Dublin Road."

The council-led project seeks to construct an inner relief road connecting the Dublin Road from the roundabout at Tesco to the Carrick Road at Clonmeen Rise and further out to Monasteroris, bypassing the town from the Dublin side to the Tullamore side.

The road will affect residents in Clonmullen who has previously voiced opposition to the road which will pass through a number of built-up areas. They, along with local councillor Noel Cribbin, have suggested an alternative route, starting closer to the Boyne Bridge on the Dublin road, connecting similarly to the Carrick Road in the town, something the council views as overly expensive and time-intensive.

The future for the area and the inner relief road will be discussed at the public meeting on January 17 and all are welcome to attend.

The meeting takes place at Scoil Bhride, Edenderry on Thursday, January 17 at 8pm.