16 on trolleys in Tullamore as nurse strike looms

The latest Trolley and Ward Watch figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show that 16 patients are waiting on trolleys for a proper bed at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore today, Wednesday, January 9.

The figures show that 565 patients are without a proper bed at emergency departments around the country as an INMO nurses strike looms on January 30.

The INMO announced on Tuesday that they are set to stage a 24-hour work stoppage on January 30 with escalation stoppages scheduled for February if their demands over pay and understaffing are not met.

The figures released on Wednesday show that 16 patients are on trolleys in Tullamore as they await admission, with a further three on already full wards.

Across the border in Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise, 11 patients are on trolleys, while a further 17 are in a similar situation awaiting a bed at Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar.

Cork University Hospital was the most overcrowded in the country on Wednesday, January 9 with 70 patients without a bed.