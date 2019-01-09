Water restrictions scheduled for Offaly community
Residents in Offaly may experience supply disruptions in the Dunkerrin Water Supply Zone and surrounding areas for the foreseeable future.
The reason for the disruption is water conservation works with water restrictions scheduled to take place from 11pm until 6am each night until further notice, according to Irish Water.
If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, you can quote this unique alert reference number: OFF022410.
