Chasing Abbey star presents medals to Offaly students at his old school

Geashill National School past pupil and Chasing Abbey star Jonathan "Bee" Byrne visited the halls of his old school on Wednesday, December 19, to present medals to the girls' football team.

The girls won their Cumann na mBunscol final in October.

Principal Mícheál Hyland welcomed Jonathan back to the school and congratulated him on his success with Chasing Abbey. He recalled Jonathan won two Cumann na mBunscol competitions back in 2007 when he was in 6th Class. Jonathan was delighted to present the girls with their winning medals.

After posing for many photographs, Jonathan, with the help of the team, sang a chorus of the hit song Talk to Me. He then took part in a lunchtime game of football, much to the excitement of all pupils. He ended his visit by signing lots of autographs.

Principal Mícheál Hyland described it as "a day to remember for the whole school."

To keep up to date with events at Geashill NS take a look at their website on www.geashillns.ie or follow them on Twitter, @GeashillNS.



Geashill School is now taking enrolment applications for the 2019/20 school year. Application forms are available from the website at www.geashillns.ie or from the school office.

For further information please call the school on 057 9343754.