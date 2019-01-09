Lidl sources €4 million worth of food from Offaly suppliers

Lidl Ireland sourced over €4 million worth of agri-food produce from Offaly suppliers, a 2018 IMPACT report by the German retailer has found.

The major study looked at the impact Lidl is having on the communities it serves throughout Ireland.

The report shows that over 60 people are also employed directly in Lidl’s four Offaly stores, while 17,700 meals were donated through a nationwide initiative with FoodCloud to distribute surplus food to worthwhile causes that would otherwise go to waste.

Four charities and community groups working with Lidl and FoodCloud were supported in the county, benefiting from €24,000 of in-kind donations to FoodCloud.

€4,750 was raised for Jigsaw, Lidl’s charity partner, which provides mental health support to young people in Offaly and beyond. An additional €1,650 raised for local charities and good causes.

Lidl’s work with FoodCloud goes beyond the donation of meals and in-kind donations as it has reduced 8,000 kilos of food that otherwise would have been diverted to landfill which has an additional benefit to the environment of saving over 25,000 kilos of CO2 emissions.

Commenting on the study JP Scally, Managing Director, Lidl Ireland said: “In recent years we commissioned an independent economic report to assess the contribution Lidl had made to Ireland’s economy which found that Lidl supports thousands of indirect jobs throughout Ireland in the agri-food sector based on the €700m food and drink we purchase every year from hundreds of Irish suppliers."

"However, we believe our contribution goes much deeper than that in the impact it has on communities – everything from our sustainable energy initiatives to the money raised for local good causes and from the benefits of the LGFA partnership to the number of meals donated to FoodCloud. This IMPACT report is a further initiative which highlights the ongoing contribution Lidl makes both large and small in every community where we operate."

"The individual efforts of our stores and teams across the country has made a real impact collectively with over 500,000 FoodCloud meals donated worth €700,000 and over €400,000 raised for Jigsaw nationwide.”

In highlighting the positive impact Lidl is having on supporting vital youth mental health services locally, Kate Brennan, Project Manager for Jigsaw in Offaly said: "Jigsaw's strategic partnership with Lidl has been hugely influential in raising awareness about the Jigsaw Service in Offaly. We strive to raise awareness and make the service accessible to all young people in Offaly."

"The unwavering support and determination of Lidl, and their amazing staff, means that this is becoming a reality. It is clear that corporate social responsibility and community development are values which Lidl prioritises. Lidl’s support of Jigsaw stretches beyond words on a page or euros on a cheque. Together, we truly believe we have the potential to change how we, as a county and a country, thinks about, supports and responds to our young people's mental health, and that’s hugely exciting.”

Speaking about how Lidl’s commitment to the FoodCloud initiative is both avoiding food waste and supporting charities with food donations, Iseult Ward, co-founder and CEO of FoodCloud said: "In less than two years, Lidl Ireland has helped over 300 charities nationwide, and four in Offaly, rescuing surplus food from stores that might otherwise have gone to waste. This food

represents the equivalent of over €1 million in savings to the charity sector nationwide which is an incredible achievement.”

Lidl’s three stores in Offaly are located on the Dublin Road, Edenderry, on Tullamore Road, Birr and on New Street, Tullamore. A second Tullamore store is also under construction.