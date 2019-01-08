Laois-Offaly gardaí stop unaccompanied learner driver doing 172km/h

Laois-Offaly gardaí have issued a fixed penalty notice to a driver after they were detected travelling 172km/h on Tuesday, January 8.

The Divisional Road Traffic Unit stopped the unaccompanied learner driver doing 172km on the M7 just south of Portlaoise.

Gardaí proceeded to seize the vehicle because the driver was unaccompanied while a ticket for the speeding offence will follow in the post.