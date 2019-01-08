'Enough is enough' - Fury over worsening illegal dumping in Offaly

Offaly TD Carol Nolan has said she fears the issue of illegal dumping in the county is "getting worse" after a serious incident in Kilcormac in recent days.

"Dumping in many rural areas of our county has been an ongoing issue for some time, however, I feel that things are getting worse," she said.

"There is no excuse for this disgusting behaviour. Dumping along our roadsides and on farm and bogland needs to be punished with much heftier fines."

"The response to these offences, which are becoming all too common, is not tough enough. Fines should be at least trebled along with compelling the perpetrators involved to do a good, long stint of community service in order to get a taste and perhaps an appreciation of the hard work that many volunteer groups like Tidy Towns committees do around county Offaly."

Nolan has followed up with Offaly County Council on behalf of the residents affected by the latest incident of dumping in Kilcormac and concluded by saying, "enough is enough."