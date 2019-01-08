Weather and overcrowding - Tullamore Hospital explains cancellation of surgeries

The Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore has responded to claims it is cancelling day case and elective surgeries in order to curb their growing A&E overcrowding problem.

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association claimed this week that this action was being taken at a number of hospitals, including Tullamore, in order to reduce their trolley numbers.

A spokesperson for the hospital has admitted that day case and elective surgeries "can occur in order to cope with such increases in acute presentations to the Emergency Department," but pointed out a number of other factors for such cancellations.

"The Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore is the regional centre for Orthopaedics, ENT, Oncology, Haematology and Renal services for the Midlands and its environs. The number of day cases undertaken to the end of November 2018 was 30,469. This represents an increase of 1.6% on the same period last year," a spokesperson told the Offaly Express.

"While MRHT has experienced a slight drop in inpatient discharges over this period (-1.6%), attendances to our Emergency Department increased by 5.3 %. Cancellation of scheduled day case and elective procedures can occur in order to cope with such increases in acute presentations to the Emergency Department."

"There were also significant weather events in 2018 which resulted in the cancellation of non-urgent scheduled day case and elective procedures during the period."

"The Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore always endeavours to avoid cancelling patient treatment and strive to reschedule cancelled patients as quickly as possible," they concluded.