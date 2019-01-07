Road and path upgrade works welcomed at Offaly housing estate

Fianna Fail councillor Eddie Fitzpatrick has welcomed the announcement of funding for upgrade works at the Coologue housing Estate in Daingean.

The works will include the replacement of footpaths, repair to the road surface, the trimming of the trees in the green area and the installing of security fencing along the boundary.

The works should be completed by the end of January, Cllr Fitzpatrick said.

"All roads within this area such as Coologue, St Mary's terrace and Snugborough lane need to be resurfaced and I will

be making representation to the area engineer seeking confirmation that these roads will be included as part of the overall roads

programme for 2019."

"The Residents of Coologue have been requesting that the Estate get attention by the council and hopefully this will be the start of a works programme that will greatly enhance this area."