Gardaí investigating vicious Offaly assault outside fast food outlet

Gardai are continuing to investigate an alleged assault that occurred in Tullamore over Christmas.

The alleged incident occurred at a fast food restaurant on O'Connor Square, Tullamore at approximately 2am in the early hours of Thursday, December 27.

During the assault, a man in his 20s sustained injuries to his face in an altercation a number of other individuals.

The young man was brought to a doctor for treatment and his injuries were not life-threatening.

Gardaí have confirmed to the Offaly Express that no arrests have been made to date and investigations are ongoing.